Happy BMO Push Day!

(https://github.com/mozilla-bteam/bmo/tree/release-20181106.1)

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

[1503162] Approval request form is incomplete in some cases

[1503408] Remove extensions/PhabBugz/t/review-flags.t as no longer needed

[1503182] Fix data type of native bug count API return value

[1436619] http:// in URL field

[1503705] Stop serving HTML-prettyprinted JSON as REST API results

[1384230] Document flag_activity API

[1503748] Trackpad swipe navigation and mobile horizontal scrolling broken, vertical scrolling partially broken when zoomed

[1499503] Provide some way of dismissing the uplift form

[1485303] lists in component descriptions break describecomponents.cgi layout

[1482338] “Search Bugs” field has “cursor: pointer” style while it’s text field

