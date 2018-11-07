November 7, 2018  

Happy BMO Push Day!

(https://github.com/mozilla-bteam/bmo/tree/release-20181106.1)

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

  • [1503162] Approval request form is incomplete in some cases
  • [1503408] Remove extensions/PhabBugz/t/review-flags.t as no longer needed
  • [1503182] Fix data type of native bug count API return value
  • [1436619] http:// in URL field
  • [1503705] Stop serving HTML-prettyprinted JSON as REST API results
  • [1384230] Document flag_activity API
  • [1503748] Trackpad swipe navigation and mobile horizontal scrolling broken, vertical scrolling partially broken when zoomed
  • [1499503] Provide some way of dismissing the uplift form
  • [1485303] lists in component descriptions break describecomponents.cgi layout
  • [1482338] “Search Bugs” field has “cursor: pointer” style while it’s text field

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.

