Happy BMO Push Day!
https://github.com/mozilla-bteam/bmo/tree/release-20180820.1
the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:
- [602313] Allow creation of attachments by pasting an image from clipboard, as well as by drag-and-dropping a file from desktop
- [1482475] Add extensive testing framework
- [1480878] Monitor the health of PhabBugz connector job processing
- [1473958] Update Thunderbird logo, replace Data Platform and Tools icon on easy product selector
- [1482145] PhabBot changes are showing up as from the wrong user, and also sending email incorrectly (based on the wrong current user)
discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.
