September 4, 2018  

Happy BMO Push Day!

https://github.com/mozilla-bteam/bmo/tree/release-20180820.1

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

  • [602313] Allow creation of attachments by pasting an image from clipboard, as well as by drag-and-dropping a file from desktop
  • [1482475] Add extensive testing framework
  • [1480878] Monitor the health of PhabBugz connector job processing
  • [1473958] Update Thunderbird logo, replace Data Platform and Tools icon on easy product selector
  • [1482145] PhabBot changes are showing up as from the wrong user, and also sending email incorrectly (based on the wrong current user)

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.

