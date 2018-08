https://github.com/mozilla-bteam/bmo/tree/release-20180808.1

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

[1480891] my dashboard does not show the revision id and title for phabricator review requests

[1481893] After recent push of bug 1478897 bug/revision syncing has been broken due to coding error

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.

