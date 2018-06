release tag

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

[1430905] Remove legacy phabbugz code that is no longer needed

[1466159] crash graph is wrong

[1466122] Change “Reviews Requested of You” to show results are from Phabricator and not from BMO

[1465889] form.dev-engagement-event field should be red instead of black

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.

