Happy BMO Push Day!
the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:
- [1462685] Use Phabricators Draft functionality to allow sending of initial revision email after BMO has updated the policies
- [1464226] quicksearch can’t search for “Resolution:—“
- [1464312] Write script to undo the INACTIVE changes on bugs
- [1465225] New changes for draft revisions can miss setting permissions on revisions without a bug id associated
discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.
