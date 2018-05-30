Happy BMO Push Day!

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

[1462685] Use Phabricators Draft functionality to allow sending of initial revision email after BMO has updated the policies

[1464226] quicksearch can’t search for “Resolution:—“

[1464312] Write script to undo the INACTIVE changes on bugs

[1465225] New changes for draft revisions can miss setting permissions on revisions without a bug id associated

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.

