May 30, 2018  

Happy BMO Push Day!

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

  • [1462685] Use Phabricators Draft functionality to allow sending of initial revision email after BMO has updated the policies
  • [1464226] quicksearch can’t search for “Resolution:—“
  • [1464312] Write script to undo the INACTIVE changes on bugs
  • [1465225] New changes for draft revisions can miss setting permissions on revisions without a bug id associated

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.

