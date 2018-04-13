April 13, 2018  

Happy BMO Push Day!

release tag

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

  • [1450283] JobQueue should treat “no jobs” as a trace-level message, and all other logs as info
  • [1450920] Instant Search doesn’t work when not logged in
  • [1447028] Add auth delegation test script
  • [1446431] Allow Baseline scan to ignore forms that dont need CSRF Tokens
  • [1450791] SES handler needs to support both “event” and “notification” messages (to handle complaint messages in production)
  • [1449282] Create an endpoint that will report back the number of jobs currently in the jobqueue
  • [1450679] Replace custom Sentry integration with Logging
  • [1328900] Create new group called ‘disableusers’ that can only edit the bugmail and disabledtext fields of a user
  • [1450990] Refactor a bunch of the logging config files
  • [1451416] Bugzilla sometimes sends emails to accounts when it shouldn’t
  • [1453126] Bugzilla::Bloomfilter should encourage preserving the input files for its filters
  • [1421110] Add REST API endpoint for /bug/possible_duplicates
  • [1453122] The phabbugz feed daemon should use IO::Async::Timer instead of using while loop
  • [1451960] Improve opengraph metadata for access-denied bugs
  • [1451573] Remove Firefox Marketplace custom forms
  • [1453681] Phabricator project.search when searching for a specific project name can return more than one match
  • [1453697] ensure error_message is escaped in opengraph description

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.

