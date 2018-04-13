Happy BMO Push Day!
the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:
- [1450283] JobQueue should treat “no jobs” as a trace-level message, and all other logs as info
- [1450920] Instant Search doesn’t work when not logged in
- [1447028] Add auth delegation test script
- [1446431] Allow Baseline scan to ignore forms that dont need CSRF Tokens
- [1450791] SES handler needs to support both “event” and “notification” messages (to handle complaint messages in production)
- [1449282] Create an endpoint that will report back the number of jobs currently in the jobqueue
- [1450679] Replace custom Sentry integration with Logging
- [1328900] Create new group called ‘disableusers’ that can only edit the bugmail and disabledtext fields of a user
- [1450990] Refactor a bunch of the logging config files
- [1451416] Bugzilla sometimes sends emails to accounts when it shouldn’t
- [1453126] Bugzilla::Bloomfilter should encourage preserving the input files for its filters
- [1421110] Add REST API endpoint for /bug/possible_duplicates
- [1453122] The phabbugz feed daemon should use IO::Async::Timer instead of using while loop
- [1451960] Improve opengraph metadata for access-denied bugs
- [1451573] Remove Firefox Marketplace custom forms
- [1453681] Phabricator project.search when searching for a specific project name can return more than one match
- [1453697] ensure error_message is escaped in opengraph description
discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.
