Happy BMO Push Day!

[1450283] JobQueue should treat “no jobs” as a trace-level message, and all other logs as info

[1450920] Instant Search doesn’t work when not logged in

[1447028] Add auth delegation test script

[1446431] Allow Baseline scan to ignore forms that dont need CSRF Tokens

[1450791] SES handler needs to support both “event” and “notification” messages (to handle complaint messages in production)

[1449282] Create an endpoint that will report back the number of jobs currently in the jobqueue

[1450679] Replace custom Sentry integration with Logging

[1328900] Create new group called ‘disableusers’ that can only edit the bugmail and disabledtext fields of a user

[1450990] Refactor a bunch of the logging config files

[1451416] Bugzilla sometimes sends emails to accounts when it shouldn’t

[1453126] Bugzilla::Bloomfilter should encourage preserving the input files for its filters

[1421110] Add REST API endpoint for /bug/possible_duplicates

[1453122] The phabbugz feed daemon should use IO::Async::Timer instead of using while loop

[1451960] Improve opengraph metadata for access-denied bugs

[1451573] Remove Firefox Marketplace custom forms

[1453681] Phabricator project.search when searching for a specific project name can return more than one match

[1453697] ensure error_message is escaped in opengraph description

