March 7, 2017  

Happy BMO Push Day!

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

  • [1343778] disabled users not displayed correctly
  • [1343783] Stop calling modal ui “experimental” in the settings.
  • [1283012] the ‘status’ and ‘assignee’ labels disappear when taking a bug in view mode
  • [1344128] Cloning a bug causes an invalid cloned_bug_id param when creating the new bug.
  • [1343714] When whiteboard is populated, prefix value of whiteboard with ‘whiteboard:’ in section header
  • [1343663] Comments are too wide
  • [1343530] Make the ALL+, FIXED+ etc quicksearch keywords show all results
  • [1343936] Fix error in userprefs caused by logging into the sessions page
  • [1322371] Add Edge bug tracker support to See Also field

