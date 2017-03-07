Happy BMO Push Day!

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

[1343778] disabled users not displayed correctly

[1343783] Stop calling modal ui “experimental” in the settings.

[1283012] the ‘status’ and ‘assignee’ labels disappear when taking a bug in view mode

[1344128] Cloning a bug causes an invalid cloned_bug_id param when creating the new bug.

[1343714] When whiteboard is populated, prefix value of whiteboard with ‘whiteboard:’ in section header

[1343663] Comments are too wide

[1343530] Make the ALL+, FIXED+ etc quicksearch keywords show all results

[1343936] Fix error in userprefs caused by logging into the sessions page

[1322371] Add Edge bug tracker support to See Also field

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.

