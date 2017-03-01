March 1, 2017  

Happy BMO Push Day!

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

  • [1341457] Add Text::MultiMarkdown as a dependency and regenerate carton bundle
  • [1280363] [a11y] Make the Actions menu button accessible for keyboard and screen readers
  • [1330884] Centralize #bugzilla-body for bug modal page
  • [1342542] Add special group partner-confidential, jbalaco@mozilla.com and mbest@mozilla.com to generate_bmo_data.pl
  • [1343429] Dropdown menus are slightly off screen in some cases and should open justified to the right instead of left
  • [1343430] The “Format Bug” and “New/Clone Bug” buttons cause page to reload (need type=”button”)

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.

