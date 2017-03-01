Happy BMO Push Day!

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

[1341457] Add Text::MultiMarkdown as a dependency and regenerate carton bundle

[1280363] [a11y] Make the Actions menu button accessible for keyboard and screen readers

[1330884] Centralize #bugzilla-body for bug modal page

[1342542] Add special group partner-confidential, jbalaco@mozilla.com and mbest@mozilla.com to generate_bmo_data.pl

[1343429] Dropdown menus are slightly off screen in some cases and should open justified to the right instead of left

[1343430] The “Format Bug” and “New/Clone Bug” buttons cause page to reload (need type=”button”)

