Happy BMO PUs

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

[1335233] Fix some memory leaks in jobqueue code

[1336958] Call delete on HTML::Tree objects to avoid leaking memory

[1336387] CSP breaks GitHubAuth on index and bug modal pages

[1335843] Secure HTML bugmail body begins with HUGE “Subject: [Bug NNN] Bug-summary”, which usually causes overflow in my email client

[1237790] The experimental user interface doesn’t provide link to help of bug fields

[1336659] Remove og:image meta tag from bug detail page

[1321592] Update Bugzilla Etiquette and add Abuse Policy

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.