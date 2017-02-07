Happy BMO PUs
the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:
- [1335233] Fix some memory leaks in jobqueue code
- [1336958] Call delete on HTML::Tree objects to avoid leaking memory
- [1336387] CSP breaks GitHubAuth on index and bug modal pages
- [1335843] Secure HTML bugmail body begins with HUGE “Subject: [Bug NNN] Bug-summary”, which usually causes overflow in my email client
- [1237790] The experimental user interface doesn’t provide link to help of bug fields
- [1336659] Remove og:image meta tag from bug detail page
- [1321592] Update Bugzilla Etiquette and add Abuse Policy
