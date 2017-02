the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

[1334560] test_search.t and test_shared_searches.t need to be updated due to commit of bug 1333942

[1324055] Upgrade jquery to 3.1.1 and jquery-ui 1.12.1

[1335362] CSP regression: MozReview requests section is broken (“Error loading review requests: unknown”)

