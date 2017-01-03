Happy BMO Push Day!
the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:
- [1262457] the list of comment tags in the ‘tags’ menu isn’t updated in real time
- [1321662] Ensure that Carp and Carp::Heavy are only loaded after @INC is setup with the vendor bundles
- [1325432] Work ‘New’ in bug summary for form.crm is redundant and should be removed
- [1299855] Implement token-bucket rate limiting on top of memcached
- [1324058] Migrate from jquery-cookie to js-cookie, as the former is no longer maintained
- [1262465] ensure unprivileged users can mark a bug as security sensitive
discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.