Happy BMO Push Day!

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

[1262457] the list of comment tags in the ‘tags’ menu isn’t updated in real time

[1321662] Ensure that Carp and Carp::Heavy are only loaded after @INC is setup with the vendor bundles

[1325432] Work ‘New’ in bug summary for form.crm is redundant and should be removed

[1299855] Implement token-bucket rate limiting on top of memcached

[1324058] Migrate from jquery-cookie to js-cookie, as the former is no longer maintained

[1262465] ensure unprivileged users can mark a bug as security sensitive

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.