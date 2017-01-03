January 3, 2017  

Happy BMO Push Day!

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

  • [1262457] the list of comment tags in the ‘tags’ menu isn’t updated in real time
  • [1321662] Ensure that Carp and Carp::Heavy are only loaded after @INC is setup with the vendor bundles
  • [1325432] Work ‘New’ in bug summary for form.crm is redundant and should be removed
  • [1299855] Implement token-bucket rate limiting on top of memcached
  • [1324058] Migrate from jquery-cookie to js-cookie, as the former is no longer maintained
  • [1262465] ensure unprivileged users can mark a bug as security sensitive

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.

About dlawrence

Currently I work mostly on Bugzilla for the Mozilla Corporation and before that I worked for many years for Red Hat, Inc. I love playing with new technologies such as Linux, mobile devices, as well as constantly trying to improve my novice programming skills.

