Happy BMO Push Day!

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:
- [1323244] The “Comments Subject to Etiquette and Contributor Guidelines” link is the enemy of muscle memory
- [1323595] Update to form for Recruiting Product
- [1322271] Tooltip for “Priority” field should explain that P1 is highest priority etc
- [1321592] Update Bugzilla Etiquette and add Abuse Policy
- [1313766] Bugzilla::Bug->send_changes() should not output HTML directly
