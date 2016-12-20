December 20, 2016  

Happy BMO Push Day!

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

  • [1323244] The “Comments Subject to Etiquette and Contributor Guidelines” link is the enemy of muscle memory
  • [1323595] Update to form for Recruiting Product
  • [1322271] Tooltip for “Priority” field should explain that P1 is highest priority etc
  • [1321592] Update Bugzilla Etiquette and add Abuse Policy
  • [1313766] Bugzilla::Bug->send_changes() should not output HTML directly

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.

About dlawrence

Currently I work mostly on Bugzilla for the Mozilla Corporation and before that I worked for many years for Red Hat, Inc. I love playing with new technologies such as Linux, mobile devices, as well as constantly trying to improve my novice programming skills.

