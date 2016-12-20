Happy BMO Push Day!

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

[1323244] The “Comments Subject to Etiquette and Contributor Guidelines” link is the enemy of muscle memory

[1323595] Update to form for Recruiting Product

[1322271] Tooltip for “Priority” field should explain that P1 is highest priority etc

[1321592] Update Bugzilla Etiquette and add Abuse Policy

[1313766] Bugzilla::Bug->send_changes() should not output HTML directly

