Happy BMO Push Day!

[1319103] unrelated bugs getting added to dependency graph

[1319503] Backport request_cache optimizations from upstream

[1287461] Can’t request needinfo from someone when I’m needinfo’d on a bug

[1215501] [modal ui only?] When moving a bug to a different product and removing a security-group, the other product’s security group gets added automatically anyway

[1318502] Add help utilities to scripts/ dir to aid in setting localconfig and data/params to custom values.

[1318781] Add link to Mozilla Community Participation Guidelines for new bugs and bug comments

[1302865] Bug Modal doesn’t seem to work for Mandatory/Mandatory groups

[1316180] Autocomplete on all fields should be off for security bugs

[1264821] We want to replace the project kick-off form with a contract request form

