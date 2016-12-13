December 13, 2016  

Happy BMO Push Day!

the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:

  • [1319103] unrelated bugs getting added to dependency graph
  • [1319503] Backport request_cache optimizations from upstream
  • [1287461] Can’t request needinfo from someone when I’m needinfo’d on a bug
  • [1215501] [modal ui only?] When moving a bug to a different product and removing a security-group, the other product’s security group gets added automatically anyway
  • [1318502] Add help utilities to scripts/ dir to aid in setting localconfig and data/params to custom values.
  • [1318781] Add link to Mozilla Community Participation Guidelines for new bugs and bug comments
  • [1302865] Bug Modal doesn’t seem to work for Mandatory/Mandatory groups
  • [1316180] Autocomplete on all fields should be off for security bugs
  • [1264821] We want to replace the project kick-off form with a contract request form

discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.

About dlawrence

Currently I work mostly on Bugzilla for the Mozilla Corporation and before that I worked for many years for Red Hat, Inc. I love playing with new technologies such as Linux, mobile devices, as well as constantly trying to improve my novice programming skills.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: