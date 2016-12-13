Happy BMO Push Day!
the following changes have been pushed to bugzilla.mozilla.org:
- [1319103] unrelated bugs getting added to dependency graph
- [1319503] Backport request_cache optimizations from upstream
- [1287461] Can’t request needinfo from someone when I’m needinfo’d on a bug
- [1215501] [modal ui only?] When moving a bug to a different product and removing a security-group, the other product’s security group gets added automatically anyway
- [1318502] Add help utilities to scripts/ dir to aid in setting localconfig and data/params to custom values.
- [1318781] Add link to Mozilla Community Participation Guidelines for new bugs and bug comments
- [1302865] Bug Modal doesn’t seem to work for Mandatory/Mandatory groups
- [1316180] Autocomplete on all fields should be off for security bugs
- [1264821] We want to replace the project kick-off form with a contract request form
discuss these changes on mozilla.tools.bmo.